Today in Tedium: A few years ago, I wrote a tweet, which I imagine is shocking to many of you, but this tweet was quite the tweet. It was just five words, attached to an image that highlighted the risks of misleading packaging, and yet, somehow I apparently captured the zeitgeist of clickbait on the internet in 2018. It was, honestly, weird, and it pulled some crazy numbers (while making my phone totally useless for a while). But now that the dust has long settled on that tweet, I got to thinking about the central theme of it: Why do we put up with misleading packaging? And who decides that something is misleading, anyway? Today’s Tedium looks on the other side of the personal pan pizza that is product design. — Ernie @ Tedium ⬇️ Be sure to check out today’s sponsor, Revival, below. ⬇️

Ever try to buy a nice rug online? The process has traditonally been a bit of a pain, but in 2017, Revival stepped in to give floors the world over a makeover. With more than 4,000 rugs from 3 different countries—produced sustainably, with fair wages—you can tie the room together while keeping your ethical compass in check. Learn more, and check out a few cool-looking rugs, over this way.

(Franki Chamaki/Unsplash) Misleading labeling law has some teeth in the U.S., but the fact of the matter is, misleading packaging springs eternal The administration of Lyndon B. Johnson managed to make a lot of headway on some important issues of the era, including civil rights. One of those areas involved the labeling of products. The Fair Packaging and Labeling Act of 1966 created a set of basic standards for product makers to abide by when producing consumer goods, to ensure that they correctly listed what was in the product, where it was produced, and how it could be marketed. And these regulations were later amended to include things like ingredient lists as well. Of course, it’s never been a perfect law. A 1969 piece in the New York Times noted (somewhat sarcastically) that there were questions over how effective the regulation could actually be in practice: What’s to happen with the Barbie doll as of July 1, when the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act goes into effect? Will the package have to say, in compliance with the act’s rules, “One doll, net,” on quantity, and then, on size, “34-21-34”? And on Mr. Clean, under the Act’s dual declarations provision, will the detergent container have to say “24 ounces avoirdupois” and then in parenthesis “(1 lb., 8 ounces)?” And on refrigerators, now temporarily exempt, what will be the need for indications of “net quantity of content” after the kids get through with it? And what about the 10,000 other items sold by department stores that may now come under the extended “consumer commodities” ruling on the act by the Federal Trade Commission? But push comes to shove, and the 1966 law and its later updates gave the FTC some teeth to deal with the mislabeling of products, which is obviously a common tension thanks. Now, to be clear, even despite the regulation, there’s plenty of room for confusion, as the sarcastic NYT intro implies. After all, what are the odds you’ve logged into Facebook literally in the last day and saw someone attempting to sell a product that didn’t do what it promised? Or saw something similar on television? And ever open up a box for something and find that the object inside only took up a small amount of the space? (And who’s going to sue the person who made that personal pan pizza, anyway?) Ultimately, if misleading products hit the market, they often actually have to spend time on the market before the FTC can step in and slap them with a false packaging claim. And ultimately, not everything will be the target of a complaint, leading to lots of gray area in packaging. For example, as Washington Post food columnist Ellie Krieger noted in 2019, there’s a tendency for packaging design to imply claims of healthiness that the product itself doesn’t back up, with some of the issues she points out including: Thin, curvy containers that imply healthiness

that imply healthiness Images that imply the product was made on a farm

the product was made on a farm Muted colors, which imply better-for-you tones (think how an organic variant of macaroni and cheese compares to the Kraft kind)

which imply better-for-you tones (think how an organic variant of macaroni and cheese compares to the Kraft kind) Brown paper packaging, used to emphasize the eco-friendliness of a product One other example she brings up is transparency, which is generally seen as a way to highlight how nothing is getting between you and the product you’re buying. (Mind you, Crystal Pepsi, perhaps the most infamous example of a transparent product, has 250 calories in a 20-ounce bottle, which is exactly the same amount as in the non-clear variant.) On their own, these are not exactly egregious crimes in misleading marketing—and may not be enough to draw the scrutiny of the FTC. But they do highlight how you cannot judge a book by its cover. “Taken together, these design techniques are not necessarily a bad thing—they will often lead you to products that are genuinely better for you and the planet,” Krieger writes. “But to be a smart consumer, don’t judge a food by its container.” That seems like a useful rule for anything. After all, with the long tail as deep as it is, the odds of a product getting misleading increase the deeper you get.

“We overlooked the possibility that the naming could mislead people to think the whole packaging is made of paper. We apologize for failing to deliver information in a precise way.” — A statement from the South Korean beauty company Innisfree, in reaction to the revelation that the company was selling a product that loudly stated “Hello I’m Paper Bottle” on the label, despite the “paper” element of the bottle simply covering up the bottle, which is (in fact) plastic. The bottle became something of a meme upon its discovery last year.

Is it misleading to label a veggie burger a veggie burger if it’s primarily made of wheat? That was an argument in a class-action suit that was recently dismissed. A couple of recent incidents in which companies were sued for misleading packaging … and the lawsuits failed In a lot of ways, the definition of misleading can be in the eye of the beholder, especially if that beholder knows how to contact a lawyer. Let me give you a fairly recent example. Last year, a woman filed a lawsuit, seeking class action status, over branding on a common product that had been sold for decades that she felt was inaccurate? The product? Morningstar Farms veggie burgers. What was her problem? Simply put, she felt that the term “veggie” implied more vegetables than the burgers actually contained. The patties were largely made of wheat and corn syrup. Kellogg’s, the makers of these popular patties (which have a history that goes back more than a century), defended itself in court, and won a quick dismissal of the case just last week, after a judge agreed with the cereal-maker that “veggie” was a common way to refer to vegetarian products. (Granted, the suit won’t exactly do wonders for the products’ image, though Kellogg’s has a point.) To be fair, it says nowhere on the packaging that it uses white chocolate. Another somewhat recent incident revolved around the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, which received a white-colored variant of the popular candy a few years ago. Just one problem: Many consumers misconstrued the white-colored chocolate treat as white chocolate, when in reality, it was actually just white crème. That led to a class action lawsuit of its own just a few years ago. Is it misleading to make a white version of a product that is usually made of chocolate, and not use white chocolate? While the suit was eventually dismissed, Reese’s and its parent company Hershey did update the packaging to make this distinction more obvious. One might ask, really, how bothered were consumers by these things? And the answer might seem underwhelming. But at the same time, if you bit into a white peanut butter cup and weren’t impressed by the sugary quality of the product you just purchased, maybe you were in fact mad enough to call a lawyer.

10% The amount of overprovisioning that takes place, on average, when it comes to solid state drives or flash memory. The SSD’s real storage amount has created a lot of confusion in the consumer market in part because of the way that data is measured (Windows measures drive size in the similar-but-not-the same TiB measurement, leading to end-user confusion), as well as the need for many SSDs to be overprovisioned to allow for proper data management. As How-to Geek notes, this is already a bit confusing when it comes to smaller-capacity SSDs, but it can feel a little like highway robbery when it comes to drives with 8 terabytes of capacity. The confusion about drive capacity has led to lawsuits against companies like Sandisk, but the drive manufacturers have usually won.