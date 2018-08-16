The Ballad of Yo! Noid In the '80s and '90s, advertisers got the idea to market products to kids through video games. The games aren't half-bad (mostly), but they're still ads.

Hey guys, Ernie here with a piece from the Tedium archives about Madison Avenue's infiltration of classic video games, which is legitimately a thing that happened. Today in Tedium: Here's a challenge for you: Take your favorite video game of the '90s and don't think about it in terms of the quality of the game, its graphical quality, or its replayability—especially if it's a game based on an existing license. Instead, think of that game in terms of it merely being a vessel to market another product: say, a movie like Terminator 2, a toy like a Barbie doll, or a musical act like Aerosmith . How strong of an impression does that game create on you as a player? Does it inspire you to go to to an Aerosmith show or buy a new Ken doll? This strategy was actually pretty common in the video game space during the '90s, and that meant there were a lot of games clearly designed to ultimately sell another product—including for pizza, soda, and McDonald's. (And in the case of the arcade classic Tapper , even beer.) The games weren't terrible, and in some cases they were acclaimed. But they represented a new type of marketing that could potentially hold dividends far beyond a Blockbuster night. Today's Tedium discusses why that is. — Ernie @ Tedium

"Raisins may not have been the best game ever made, but I think fondly of it. For the most part, three of us put it together over the course of four or five months. Given what we were doing and what little resources we had, I think we did a fairly decent job." — Video game programmer Robert Morgan, discussing his work on California Raisins: The Grape Escape, an NES game that he was a primary developer for. The game, which was to be released by Capcom, was prominent enough that it showed up on the cover of Game Player's magazine in 1991. Despite this, the game was never released and has since earned a reputation as being one of the best unreleased games in the console's history. Morgan isn't sure why. "Why was the game never released? I honestly don’t know. As far as I know, the game was complete and ready to go," Morgan told Lost Levels. "Some people have had [conspiratorial] theories that someone may not have wanted the game released—it’s fun to think that, but it’s probably more likely that it was a marketing or company politics thing. The truth is that I was too far from the decision-making to be privy to what went on. I understand that the game did have some healthy pre-orders from the retailers …"

Did the rise of commercial mascot video games come in response to federal regulations? As you may or may not know, the federal government arguably killed Saturday morning cartoons, due to rules in the Children's Television Act of 1990 that required a certain amount of educational programming to be played on broadcast television. The law also played a key role in changing the nature of advertising around children's programming on broadcast TV, by limiting how much advertising could be programmed around educational programming. On top of requiring new educational standards for the programming itself, just 10.5 minutes of ads per hour could be played around a given cartoon on Saturday mornings, and just 12 minutes per hour on weekdays. That meant the ads targeted at children ultimately had to be shorter and as a result would have less impact in the long run. Cable television hadn't completely taken over yet, but video games—which faced few of these regulations—were a great way to work around the limitations of marketing to kids. Television advertising targeted at kids has long been a target of federal scrutiny. For example, the Carter administration's imprint on the Federal Trade Commission in the '70s was notable for the hard-line stances FTC Chair Michael Pertschuk took on the issue. "Many children have only a minimal understanding of what TV commercials are and what they do," Pertschuk told People magazine in 1979, back when People covered legitimate news. "Advertisers seize on the child's trust and exploit it as a weakness for their gain." Pertschuk's stances ultimately led to a showdown with Congress, one that led the FTC to temporarily shut its doors in 1980 due to a lack of funding. Many of the FTC's stricter regulations on advertising to children came later, with 1998's Children's Online Privacy Protection Act perhaps being the strongest regulation targeted. The timing of the Children's Television Act, which passed in October 1990 at the height of the NES era, certainly made video games an appealing path forward for marketers. Video games, even simple ones, are more immersive than any 30-second commercial could hope to be. If you spend an afternoon playing Yo! Noid, odds are a little bit higher that you're gonna bug your mom for pizza come dinner time. The fact that such games sold for $50 a pop in 1990 money certainly helped matters as well. Even a game rental could pay dividends down the road. So it makes sense, then, that some of the most prominent licensed video games showed up not long after the passage of the Children's Television Act of 1990. Turning a mascot designed to sell a product into a product of its own is a clever way to get around federal advertising regulations.

5.7M The number of copies of Chex Quest, a first-person shooter that relied on the Doom engine, that Ralston Foods gave away in 1997 on boxes of its namesake cereal, Chex. The developer of the game, Digital Café, had a budget of half a million dollars, and the end result was arguably good enough to sell in stores. But they gave it away for free, because giving away a free video game on a CD-ROM was awesome marketing in 1997.