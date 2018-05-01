One Giant Cut At A Time The evolution of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, as seen through the sharp blades of a huge pair of ceremonial scissors. Did a bridge just open nearby?

Today in Tedium: If you break it down, life is but a series of constant ceremonies. Chicken dinners. Going to a place of worship (if you have one). Winning an award. Graduating from college. If you break it down, life is but a series of constant ceremonies. Chicken dinners. Going to a place of worship (if you have one). Winning an award. Graduating from college. Birthday parties Funerals . And of course, ceremonies to celebrate new structures, from buildings to bridges. Often, these events are celebrated in very specific ways that highlight ritual—if you’re graduating high school, you might wear a cap and mortar; if you’re turning 21, you might go to the bar. In the case of building openings, a ribbon might be ceremonially cut, perhaps with a comically huge pair of scissors. This is a common phenomenon, but it’s worth asking: Why? Today’s Tedium tries to figure out why giant scissors are all the rage at ribbon cutting ceremonies. — Ernie @ Tedium Today's GIF comes from a ribbon cutting at a Nintendo store. I had to use it because if it's not The Year of Luigi, it should be. P.S.: Shout-out to Christopher Mims for the idea.

“Shears and scissors are not novel, nor can they be classed among the inventions of later centuries. They have been used from time immemorial, and ancient mythology informs us of their existence by tradition.” — A passage from the September 1886 edition of The American Mail and Export Journal, discussing the history of scissors. The origin of the scissor is believed to be during the Bronze Age, with examples dating back more than 3,000 years. (The 1886 piece suggests that scissors were found in Egyptian tombs, but then again, it’s 1886.) These scissors tended to be of a single piece, and were connected by a flexible piece of bronze—effectively, a spring. The more modern form of scissors, made of two pieces and connected by a screw or similar device, were reportedly first used in ancient Rome, China, Japan, and Korea.

“Don’t they know I’m mayor of this city? If they’re going to have a Republican cut the ribbon, I don’t want to attend.” — Tommy D’Alesandro, the 1950s-era mayor of Baltimore, offering a snappy comment during a 1958 ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the first helicopter service between Baltimore and Washington, DC. D’Alesandro, in a break of protocol, tried to cut the ribbon himself, despite the fact that Governor Theodore McKeldin was there do do just that. Miffed at the slight, D’Alesandro tried to run off, only to win sympathy from the audience, and was allowed to do the initial cut of the ribbon. McKeldin cut the ribbon into small pieces to hand out to friends and lamented, “I’m not disappointed. We Republicans learn not to be disappointed. I’m grateful for small favors.” D’Alesandro, the father of current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, was running for Senate at the time.

Golden Openings’ 25-inch scissor model. The company that has come to define the modern ribbon-cutting ceremony with its gigantic scissors Quite often in these newsletters, I highlight the stories of companies whose ideas somehow manage to punch above their weight class. Maybe they’re not obvious things, like social networks or hoverboards, but their ingenuity and clever approaches help them to cut a place for themselves in the marketplace. There’s the tale of Steve Grubbs, the Iowa political operative who came up with a business that modernized the political yard sign; the guy who turned his failed company into the largest maker of suction cups in the entire country; and Bob McDermand, who came up with a successful business around the mouse pad. Another one to add to this list of innovators is Kimberly Baeth, the president and founder of a firm called Golden Openings, which specializes in services and products for grand openings—and whose signature product is a gigantic pair of ceremonial scissors. While there are examples of ceremonial scissors that existed before Baeth’s company launched in 1997, her business added both sheer scale and innovation to the concept, finding that the scissors were basically the perfect PR tool for many a new business. And her giant scissors are actually intended to work as a functional pair, just in case you have something else to cut. Baeth compared her unusual status as “the big scissors lady” to a scene in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, when Michele claims, “I invented Post-Its.” “It seemed really funny,” she explained in an interview, “because somebody had to, and [it] was not true. But I really did invent giant working scissors that cut!” How’d Baeth come up with this wild idea? Well, back in the ’90s around the time of Romy and Michele’s reunion, she served as the membership manager of the North Hennepin, Minnesota, Chamber of Commerce. And in this role, she often relied on ribbon-cutting ceremonies to drum up interest in new businesses that were getting started in the community. “Sometimes, depending on the business, the governor would come, the mayor would come, it could be on TV and in the newspaper and people got excited,” Baeth explained. Looking for a way to further drive interest in these ceremonies and to create a bigger splash, she came upon the idea of putting together large novelty scissors as an attention grab for events. She created a pair of fake scissors to test the idea, then after those proved to be a bit of a hit, she asked her father to create a wooden pair for her as a way to further test the market. Those became even more successful—and showed that there was an opportunity not only for giant scissors, but for someone to organize grand opening events for new businesses. Soon afterwards, she quit her job at the chamber and started working with a manufacturer to create massive scissors stainless-steel scissors—the first of their kind. Soon, they would come in all shapes and sizes. “From template to production of our first 100 scissors took about 18 months to get them to cut, the right weight, look and feel,” she said. Her husband gave her a year to turn the idea into a profitable business—a deadline she was easily able to hit. “Not even the unexpected three-week early arrival of my first daughter, Stephanie, put a halt in my busy schedule,” she said. Warren Buffett, testing out a pair of giant scissors. (via the Golden Openings website) These days, the company—which moved to Iowa in the mid-2000s—does quite well for itself. While the company isn't alone in its niche anymore, it's probably the one with the biggest presence. The firm, over the years, has diversified beyond simply ribbons and scissors into events of all shapes and sizes. For one thing, they sell shovels, a necessity for groundbreaking ceremonies. Certainly, though, the scissors get high billing; the website features numerous pictures of major celebrities like Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, and Donald Trump using the massive-yet-sharp devices, which sell for hundreds of dollars each. “We have also made completely custom scissors for many customers including but not limited to Lady Gaga and Google,” Baeth said. (In case you need a display stand for your three-foot ceremonial scissors, Golden Openings also sells that as well.) For its part, Golden Openings has been seeing a lot of ceremonies of its own lately—awards ceremonies. Last year, the firm was named the Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Baeth was recently named one of Enterprising Women’s Enterprising Women of the Year. Perhaps it’s fitting that a company that’s often the first act to many success stories would become one of its own.

40" The length of the largest pair of scissors that Golden Openings sells. (On the website, Jamie Foxx is shown holding a pair.) While it’s not the largest pair of functional scissors in the world—that honor goes to author Neerja Roy Chowdhury, who produced a 7'7' pair to promote a comic book series in 2009 according to Guinness World Records—it’s perhaps the longest pair you can find designed for ceremonial purposes.