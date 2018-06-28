Like the App Store, but good: Are you a Mac user? Check out SetApp , which is like Spotify for your desktop—and has tons of cool, useful apps you'd never find on the Mac App Store. Sign up for a free trial .

— A 2008 post on the band’s website, making the case that Phil Harvey should be listed as a member of Coldplay on its Wikipedia page, despite the fact that he doesn’t actually play any instruments. The announcement was unusual for a band of its stature, but reflects a long history of celebrities calling out errors in their Wikipedia pages—a move that’s necessary as subjects are not supposed to edit their own pages due to a ban on using primary sources . It’s not as good as Philip Roth’s New Yorker open letter about The Human Stain ( RIP ), but it’s up there.

Not even Phil Harvey is completely sure why he’s considered a member of Coldplay

If nothing else, Phil Harvey has earned his stripes as a member of Coldplay, even if he didn’t necessarily play on any of the songs.

As “Fifth Beatles” go in the world of Coldplay, he’s less Pete Best and more Brian Epstein, perhaps with a sprinkling of George Martin.

Harvey was there at the beginning, when the band was forming during their college years, as students at University College London.

A childhood friend of band founder Chris Martin, Harvey signed on as the band’s manager in the early years, and helped the band wend its way through the complexities of modern success, which didn’t come overnight. He did the hard work that led up to “Yellow” suddenly showing up everywhere one day.

But there was a problem: It eventually became obvious that the band was going to be closer to U2 in popularity than, say, Travis. (Editor’s note: I think Travis—best known for this song—is the better band, but don’t tell Chris Martin I said that.)

This meant that the approach of having their pal manage everything was going to be unsustainable, not when it was clear they had a career of stadium tours and bajillion-selling albums ahead of them. And Harvey, with the weight of all this stuff on this shoulders, had a breakdown and quit managing the band just as it was starting to peak in 2001. At age 24, he had been put through the wringer as his mates were taking over the world.

“I was feeling like death when I should have been on top of the world,” Harvey wrote of the experience at the time in a band newsletter. “I certainly thought about giving up then. It crossed my mind that I simply wasn’t tough enough.”

Eventually, he found his way back to the band, but not before spending time working on himself, earning a psychology degree and spending time volunteering with a nonprofit.

But the cycle for Coldplay’s hugely popular third album, X&Y, highlighted some divisions in the band caused by all that too-much-too-fast growth, and soon enough, Martin was calling up his mate in an effort to get to a back-to-basics approach.

“We also had to get Phil Harvey back. Phil is like our fifth member: for years he was our manager and sort of creative director,” Martin said in a 2008 interview with The Telegraph. “He left when we got too big for one person to manage, but he’s back.”

He’s been with them ever since.

Harvey didn’t come back as a manager, however, but instead as a jack of all trades, the guy who helps with whatever creative elements need to be done—including aiding with creative elements on music videos and setting up the show, which is more interactive than you'd expect.

In a recent interview with Music Business Worldwide, he pushed back on the idea of being called a creative director, saying “it makes me sound like I run a ballet company or a marketing agency.” Instead, he explained his job like this:

I am in the studio with them all day every day, but then I don’t play any instruments, so… yeah, it’s hard to explain why or indeed if I’m of any use whatsoever! I think over the years I’ve learned to be useful: I’ve learned how to design a live show; I’ve learned to make videos; I’ve learned how to A&R. I just sort of fill in the gaps.

Dave Holmes, the band’s manager, said he fully felt that Harvey had earned his place in the band.

“I see Phil as another member of Coldplay, I really do; I manage a five piece band,” Holmes said.

Maybe Harvey is, in practice, more an Easter egg for observant fans—will he show up on Twitter one day, or write a joke at another band's expense, or appear in one of the band’s music videos? Or maybe the band will decide one night to sing Happy Birthday to their fifth member?

If the rest of the band thinks he’s important enough to be on their Wikipedia page, who are we to judge? It’s their band, and clearly Harvey has earned a place in their hearts.