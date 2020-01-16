Hey all, Ernie here with a fresh piece from David Buck, who is proving with this piece that it’s never too soon for the nostalgia train to begin. The 3DS is still in stores—though it’s clearly seen better days. Read on for more: Today in Tedium: There was a time when I wouldn’t go anywhere without my Nintendo 3DS (the original model, then the 3DS XL, and eventually the New 3DS XL; I had them all). I’d play during breaks, during commutes, and basically any available bit of free time which could be dedicated to my latest quest in Ocarina of Time my endless exploration of SR-388 in Metroid: Samus Returns, or blasting Andross’ armada in Star Fox 64. I spent a significant amount of time playing each branch of Fire Emblem: Fates. The 3DS was my go-to game system for most of the decade. With such a long system life, it certainly built up quite a history and whether you love it or hate it, the 3DS had an amazing library and a long shelf life, despite the initial hurdles it faced at the start of its life. With the amazing Nintendo Switch basically handling the portable gaming needs of the average gamer, there really isn’t much need for a system like the 3DS anymore. But don’t despair! The 3DS isn’t dead … it just smells funny. And in today’s Tedium, we’re altering reality and taking a look at the tech behind the handheld while celebrating its rich life cycle and history. — David @ Tedium Oh yeah, be sure to check out the podcast below. ⤵️

$249 The original retail price of the Nintendo 3DS at launch. Following a hilarious reveal at E3 in 2010, the Nintendo 3DS stood poised as a worthy successor to Nintendo’s tradition of amazing handheld game systems. The system struggled in its first few months, with disappointing sales and a lack of available software. Six months later, the price of the system would drop significantly to $169.99, accompanied by a heartfelt apology letter from then Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata. While this may seem like bad news for early adopters, who purchased the unit at full price, there was a silver lining: 20 games from the NES and Game Boy Advance eras were made available via the e-shop exclusively for those who bought the system at its original $249.00 price point. These “ambassador” systems pop up at online auctions from time-to-time, but don’t expect to snag one without paying a premium price for it.

640x480 The resolutions for each camera on the original Nintendo 3DS. There are three cameras on the system. One is located on the front and can only take 2D photos—mostly used with programs like Mii Maker. The two cameras on the back allow users to take a 3D image that can then be manipulated in various, predominantly humorous ways in the system’s photo editor. The photos don’t turn out very well overall though, so while it can be fun to mess around with, it’s ultimately nothing more than a novelty on a system where much more interesting things are available to enhance the overall user experience.

1M The number of units the 3DS shipped in 2018. Per an Ars Technica article from the time, the system was still selling well, largely on the strength of series’ like Pokemon and Metroid that hadn’t yet made it to the Nintendo Switch combined with the system being rebranded as an entry level system and a much lower price than ever before. Additionally, the 3D remake of Luigi’s Mansion and a port of Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story may have provided a shot in the arm for the dying system at the time, but they did very little to sustain that. These days, the 3DS is slowing down considerably, but the company still maintains it is not abandoning the system … yet.

Many of the 3DS’ best games revived and reinvented titles originally for prior consoles such as the Nintendo 64—with Star Fox 64 3D one such example. Tedium’s Top Five 3DS Games The 3DS games library contained not only a fantastic variety of excellent first party titles, but was a haven for Indie Games. Shovel Knight was still being updated as of this past December and as I browsed the e-shop in Jan. 2020, I found a few recently released (as in a few days ago) independent games available. This list is subjective, but these are some of the titles we’ve been the most impressed with through the life cycle of the 3DS. Our criteria for this list were based on fun factor, utilization of the 3D effect, general gameplay, design and execution, and how well the game holds up in 2020. Or perhaps it was just a good excuse to revisit my own game library and incorporate my experience into my work. It could go either way. Anyhow, without further ado, here are Tedium’s top five favorite Nintendo 3DS games throughout the life of the system: 5. Star Fox 64 3D. This remake of the classic Nintendo 64 game offers updated graphics, extremely cool 3D effects, and intuitive motion sensing controls. The ability to take the best Star Fox game anywhere and play on the go was a boon to fans of the series and its immersive experience makes it one of my favorite 3DS titles to this day. There hasn’t been a Star Fox game since that’s managed to recapture the magic of this timeless original. 4. Kid Icarus: Uprising. The first new Kid Icarus title in over 20 years was basically a rail shooter with ground-based melee combat sections, created by Masahiro Sakurai, the mastermind behind Super Smash Bros. But what a game it turned out to be. You play as Pit—an angel serving the goddess Palatena—in a quest to defeat Medusa and other sources of evil. The game had multiplayer, numerous difficulty settings, great music, and about 400 or so AR cards for use with the game. The play control wasn’t always the greatest, but it’s still not bad for a launch title and a triumphant return for an original Nintendo IP. 3. Super Mario 3D Land. Super Mario 3D Land is 3D Mario with a twist. Try to imagine the fun and adventure of Super Mario Bros. 3 combined with the innovation of Super Mario 64 and mix it together with elements of stereoscopic 3D. The game sees Mario traveling to new and interesting locations, while using the built-in 3D effect in game-enhancing ways. While we never saw a sequel on the handheld, the series transitioned remarkably well to the Nintendo Wii U with its follow-up title, Super Mario 3D World. This one is a must-have for any Nintendo 3DS player or collector. 2. Metroid: Samus Returns. I did not own a Game Boy as a kid and—although I had a Super Nintendo—I did not own a Super Game Boy. I thought I would never be able to play through Samus’ second adventure in glorious, full color, remastered quality, but Nintendo really came through with this one. The 3D effect look spectacular, the crazy evolutions of each metroid look amazing, and the game was such a blast, it became my favorite entry in the series. We can only hope for another 2.5D Metroid title in the future. If you’re new to the system or the Metroid series, Samus Returns is a great place to start and worth playing over and over again. 1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Breathing new life into such a beloved and classic game can certainly present a challenge. Nintendo effortlessly rose to the occasion with this remake of the Nintendo 64 classic. The game focuses on Young Link as he endeavors to save Hyrule from an ultimate evil. Traveling back and forth between adult Link feels so intuitive in this version and the transitions are seamless. The best part? The water dungeon is much easier to navigate with the ability to map the iron boots to any button. On top of that, the use of 3D in this game is top-notch and made me wish for more 3D Zelda on the system—a wish that was granted with the equally wonderful 3DS update of Majora’s Mask released a few years later.

“We’ll continue to support our 3DS family of systems as long as there is demand.” — Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, in a June 2019 interview with The Verge. Since then, we haven’t seen any new first party titles, but the e-shop is still active. On top of that, Nintendo is still touting the system’s entry level status and as recently as November stated the system would still be supported well into 2020.