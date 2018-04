The Oracle That Spoke Too Soon Oracle CEO Larry Ellison sold the tech world on the Network Computer, a machine designed to kill the PC’s dominance. The problem? It was 15 years too early.

Today in Tedium: Oracle has a few reasons to hate Google. The search company built a significant chunk of its empire, the Android operating system, based on Java, a programming language created by one of Oracle's largest acquisitions, Sun Microsystems. As a result, the two companies have been going at it in court for years now. Google won a few rounds, but Oracle, more importantly, won the latest , likely ensuring a Supreme Court showdown. But I wonder if this battle is a proxy war of sorts—reflecting the fact that Google pulled off the big dream that Oracle once wanted for itself. Today's Tedium highlights the tale of the Network Computer, the big idea that fell out of Larry Ellison's fingers. — Ernie @ Tedium Today's GIF is Ellison from "Triumph of the Nerds," talking about how much he hates Microsoft.

“The NC is clearly part of our strategy to dethrone Microsoft.” — Larry Ellison, speaking about the Network Computer in a 1997 interview with The Independent. Ellison was a prominent, wealthy man at the time, a guy who held a lot of power in the software industry due to Oracle’s focus on relational databases—products that make the business world go round, but don’t necessarily make one a household name. Ellison also harbored what the article called a “monomania” about Bill Gates, who always seemed to get more attention for Microsoft than Ellison did for Oracle. The Network Computer, essentially a ‘90s take on the dumb terminal, was directly inspired by his battle with Microsoft.

(Oracle PR/Flickr) The Network Computer’s biggest success may be in making Larry Ellison a household name When it comes down to it, Larry Ellison’s big idea was one that failed to change the world until someone else tried the idea. It was a far-reaching vision that reflected the thinking of someone who knew how effective databases had gotten and how sophisticated computer networks really were, but the timing of his concept was a bit off. You could argue that there were more successful historic attempts to do what Oracle was doing elsewhere; France’s Minitel comes to mind, as does the University of Illinois’ PLATO system. But as a promotion strategy for Larry Ellison and Oracle, it was downright brilliant. This is not a knock on Ellison so much as simply stating fact—he simply did not have much of a profile outside of the world of technology before he started making the case for the Network Computer. That idea came to prominence in direct response to the success of Microsoft, a company whose fortunes had always shone brighter in comparison to Oracle’s. There was a clear reason for this, of course: Oracle worked higher up in the corporate food chain. Relational databases weren’t exactly something consumers directly dealt with on a regular basis, at least with their knowledge, and Oracle couldn’t exactly pull an “Intel Inside” with their product. Oracle was a vendor; by 1995, Microsoft was effectively a consumer business. No vendor would put a Weezer video on their installation CD. Microsoft Bob has a better ring to it than Oracle Bob. The seeds of the Network Computer started in a somewhat altruistic place. Per the 2003 book Everyone Else Must Fail: The Unvarnished Truth About Oracle and Larry Ellison, an unauthorized biography about the Oracle CEO by author Karen Southwick, Ellison had the idea in 1994 while meeting with President Bill Clinton and a number of Silicon Valley CEOs, including the heads of Sun Microsystems and Apple. He made the case that Clinton should push the computer industry to make a machine for less than $500, much as John Kennedy pushed America to go to the moon. That idea didn’t win over a lot of fans, but the cheap computer idea gained momentum within Oracle after the company wed the idea to the internet, specifically the then-new World Wide Web. And it gained momentum outside of Oracle thanks to a well-timed media appearance on the part of Ellison. In September 1995, at the International Data Corp.’s European IT Forum in Paris, Ellison made the case for the Network Computer concept—and against the PC model, which he derided as not being a good choice for most consumers. “A PC is a ridiculous device; the idea is so complicated and expensive,” Ellison was quoted as saying in a ComputerWorld article. “What the world really wants is to plug into a wall to get electronic power and plug in to get data.” This was the introduction of a new vision—and Bill Gates was there to defend the old one. “You’ll still need a way of storing the applications that you download from the network and your personal data,” Gates said at the time. Microsoft, which had just released Windows 95, had appeared to vanquish most of its enemies by this point. Apple, still without Steve Jobs, was in dire straits; IBM’s PC business was a shrinking violet in the era of clones. In Paris that week, a new challenger appeared. Ellison’s comments pinpointed a problem with computers—they cost too much for the average person—and he had a solution. He wanted to create machines that leverage the computing resources accessible through the network, rather than requiring the user to pay up front for those resources. By treating the computer as an appliance rather than a beefy machine in its own right, Ellison introduced a different image of the computer industry—one that gave large players on the sidelines in the Windows era, like Oracle and Sun, a way to stand out. It was the perfect way for a guy like Larry Ellison to boost his company’s name recognition.

46M The number of Network Computers that Oracle Senior Director Jim Lynch suggested in 1996 that there could be on the market by the year 2000, according to an estimate by CNET. (And that was the low end of his estimate—he suggested it could go as high as 100 million.) There was a lot of momentum behind the concept for a time, with Ellison’s pitch winning over firms like IBM and Netscape—firms that admittedly felt a little isolated by Microsoft’s dominance.

“We believe there will be a category of networked computers in many different forms, in portable versions and desktop versions. They will exist and they will be very successful, and not just from Sun and Oracle. The price points are going to be pretty low, and they’ll look more like consumer electronics.” — Eric Schmidt, then the chief scientist at Sun Microsystems and later Google’s CEO and Executive Chairman, discussing the value that Sun saw in the Network Computer concept in a 1995 New York Times article that questioned whether the concept would actually work. Schmidt, as Google’s chairman and CEO, would oversee a company behind the Chromebook, the closest thing we have to the Network Computer concept today.