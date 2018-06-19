Like the App Store, but good: Are you a Mac user? Check out SetApp , which is like Spotify for your desktop—and has tons of cool, useful apps you'd never find on the Mac App Store. Sign up for a free trial .

The year that Texas Instruments first started selling a “calculator-on-a-chip,” considered to be the first microcontroller, a chip that combined the logic and memory functions of a calculator on a single device, allowing for the miniaturization of the calculator and, later, other electronic functions. The company patented its single-chip controller design in 1973, and the company later won a lawsuit against Intel over the invention of the microcontroller.

The Speak & Spell was a culmination of the things that made Texas Instruments an important company

The reason the Speak & Spell, despite being a primitive device by modern standards, was such a fundamental piece of technology was that it hit a masterful mix of ambition and access.

It did something legitimately novel—it taught children how to spell using sound synthesis, rather than tapes or records. And it did so while still being small enough and cheap enough that picking one up in a store seemed like a reasonable thing to do.

This success had much to do with the chips embedded inside and how it used that technology. Broken down, it had all the parts of a modern computer, including a CPU, a keyboard, a display, memory, and even an expansion port. It was also, arguably, one of the earliest examples of a full-fledged portable gaming machine. Around the time of the first Game and Watch devices, a full decade before the Game Boy, the Speak & Spell was both handheld and relied on cartridges.

It was also something else—a culmination of more than two decades of work by Texas Instruments to take the technologies it had built under its roof—from the integrated circuit, to the handheld calculator, to the “computer on a chip”—into a blockbuster consumer product.

That’s surprising, because the company thought it was actually building a device in response to a hit product. First conceived in 1976 as a followup to a device called the Little Professor, a calculator that quizzed kids on math problems, the device was brainstormed by a group of TI employees with differing skill sets. They quickly realized that trying to quiz users about numbers, which could basically be done visually, was different than spelling, a medium where pronunciation matters and words can be extremely complex.

The Little Professor was handheld, a slightly larger version of a calculator of the era. It seemed, at first, that the spelling tool they had in mind might not be nearly as handheld. Per a 1982 IEEE Spectrum article, written by two in the people at the brainstorming session, Gene Frantz and Richard Wiggins:

The new TI aid would need a voice, the panel agreed. But there was the rub: high-performance techniques then in use called for many arithmetic operations and large computer memories. Such a product would not be portable. On top of that, it would cost thousands of dollars.

As you might guess, TI solved many major technical problems as it made the Speak & Spell both portable—you could make the case that it’s one of the first handheld computers with a keyboard—and relatively cheap. It didn’t cost thousands of dollars, but $50 in 1978 dollars was still a relatively large chunk of change for a toy. With inflation accounted for, it’s worth nearly four times as much now.

Given a budget of $25,000 to experiment with the idea, the company’s Paul Breedlove, a computer specialist, led Frantz, Wiggins, and Larry Brantingham, among others, to build an electronic spelling bee program.

From the Speak and Spell's patent filing. The patent application was updated a number of times after its initial 1978 filing, most recently in 1990. (Google Patents)

And to build it, the company needed to balance the need for advanced electronics with the realities of what the market was willing to spend. Fortunately, TI had a chip that could help with that: The Speak & Spell’s CPU, the TI-built TMS1000, was cheap enough that it showed up in a variety of electronic toys during the era, including the Simon electronic game released by Milton Bradley in 1978. It cost just $2 a pop and TI was already making the 4-bit processors at scale by the time the Speak & Spell came along.

The device also needed a lot of integrated memory, for the time, so it was given a pair of 128-kilobit ROM chips to store hundreds of words.

The key element of the device, however, was the company’s TMC0280 chip, which produced speech using a process called linear-prediction analysis to produce sound with the cadence of human speech, but doing so using limited bandwidth—a necessity given the tight parameters the device was working within.

Unlike many noise-making toys of its era, it was a solid-state machine, with no moving parts. It wasn’t the first chip that could synthesize speech—inventor Forrest Mozer just beat them to it by a couple of years—but it was the first to put linear-prediction analysis into a single chip.

The development process could be contentious at times; a D Magazine article from 1986 reported how George Doddington, the head of the speech-synthesis department at TI, would often fight with upper management over the smallest details, including the size of the speaker and the color of the wires the device used.

And there were concerns internally that the public would not accept a device with a voice that was very much robotic.

“The average person had never listened to solid-state speech before,” Frantz and Wiggins noted in their IEEE Spectrum article. “Exposure to talking machines was limited to movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, in which the talking machine, Hal, was cast as the bad guy. Thus, TI learned, many consumers associated the characteristics of synthetic speech with a dull monotone.”

This led to many rounds of consumer testing to confirm that the public was ready to handle a computerized voice in a toy. As is apparent now, if not then, it turned out to be much less of a problem than realized.

The device, when finally released to stores in time for the 1978 Christmas season, only had a couple hundred words in its memory bank. And it required a whole mess of C-cell batteries. But it all came together, and helped make TI a household name.