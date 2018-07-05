— John Spartan, a.k.a. Sylvester Stallone, discussing his utter confusion with the way that people use the bathroom in 2032 in the 1993 film Demolition Man . (The character played by Rob Schneider—an actor who was once denied membership in the Academy because his roles didn’t show enough range—mocked Spartan for not knowing how the three seashells work.) The movie, which also famously replaced all restaurants with Taco Bell , never bothers to explain the three-seashell method, making it the world’s greatest unanswered mystery in relation to fictional bathroom technology, even to this day .

Something tells me Apple fans had a field day with this.

How Microsoft invented the world’s first portable smart bathroom, denied it, then admitted its denial was wrong

Tech fans give huge companies heck all the time for their seeming obtuseness, which often reads like a failure to properly connect with consumers.

Just think about Apple’s recent keyboard replacement fiasco, for example, or consider the way that Sony has recently botched the messaging around why the PS4 doesn’t support cross-platform play for some hugely popular games like Fortnite.

Issues like this, of course, are nothing new. And one of the all-time funniest examples of this comes from Microsoft, a company that, for better or worse, generally isn’t that bad at messaging, especially when it comes to developers. But sometimes, there comes a point where one part of the company is simply unaware of what other parts of the company are doing.

And given the wrong story and the wrong issue, this can cause a lot of problems.

Here’s what happened in Microsoft’s case: In April 2003, the British arm of the company’s MSN internet service issued a press release that was quite head-scratching. It implied that the company was working on an internet-enabled port-a-potty, which it called the iLoo. Microsoft quickly took the press release offline before the Internet Archive could preserve it for future generations, but the Museum of Hoaxes has fortunately recreated most of it.

In the release, MSN Marketing Manager Tracy Blacher implied that it was where the bathroom was headed next.

“The internet’s so much a part of everyday life now that surfing on the loo was the next natural step,” Blacher said, seemingly with no sense of irony. “People used to reach for a book or mag when they were on the loo but now they’ll be logging on! It’s exciting to think that the smallest room can now be the gateway to the massive virtual world.”

The device, according to a press release from the company, included a wireless keyboard, a flat-screen plasma monitor, a surround sound system, toilet paper that had URL suggestions written on it, and a vacuum suction-enabled toilet.

It was British. It was cheeky. It was gross. And it came at a time when another iDevice, the iPod, was on the tip of the tech world’s tongue. And, unlike fellow British cultural icon Led Zeppelin, it went over like a lead balloon.

Part of the reason for this was the timing of the release. It came out on April 30, ahead of the British concert festival season—because that’s what the device was intended for. So Microsoft couldn’t play off the idea as an April Fool’s joke.

So the device was reported on as if it was real, because there was nothing implying that it wasn’t.

Even analysts took the device seriously. IDC analyst Roger Kay was quoted as saying to CNET, apparently with a straight face, “This is another demonstration of Microsoft moving into new product areas to expand its revenue base.”

Nonetheless, the company, clearly embarrassed about what the press release said, tried to play the device off as a hoax after the story had been picked up by a number of news outlets, including the Associated Press and Reuters.

But the truth was, it was the truth. Microsoft was developing a portable toilet with a built-in computer, though it cancelled it as soon as it gained any notice in the press. A piece in Wired featured Microsoft embarrassingly trying to clear the air about a story that stunk.

MSN Group Product Manager Lisa Gurry told the outlet that the iLoo wasn’t a hoax, despite the company saying it was. It made one of the world’s largest companies sound downright absent-minded.

“We jumped the gun basically yesterday in confirming that it was a hoax, and in fact it was not,” Gurry told the magazine. “Definitely, we're going to be taking a good look at our communication processes internally.”

It was a messaging mess, and the iLoo was quickly cancelled, making it the world’s best piece of bathroom-related trivia, ever. (In comparison, it makes the Zune seem like a good idea!)