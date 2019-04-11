Hey all, here’s a lightly-refreshed classic issue of Tedium that touches on something that surprisingly happened almost a full decade ago at this point: The shutdown of analog TV in the U.S. Here’s the story—and be sure to check out our 2017 piece about what’s coming next. Today in Tedium: The move of the television airwaves from analog to digital in 2009 was perhaps the most unusual case of planned obsolescence in the modern age. Here was a decision, mandated by the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and forced upon hundreds of millions of people at once, that threw lots of people out of their routine. Many folks weren’t ready, or maybe they didn’t care enough about their TV signal quality to upgrade. But a decade ago, the United States finally threw out its old rabbit-ear antennas and replaced them with something a little more digital in nature—no matter how much it hurt. Today’s Tedium ponders the flickering embers of our recent televised past. — Ernie @ Tedium

25 The number of local TV stations that launched digital television test feeds on November 1, 1998, according to a Federal Communications Commission report on the formulation of digital TV technology. The feeds, based in the 10 largest television markets, were very limited at first. A 1998 CNN report noted that one of the first programs to show up in a digital format was a screening of 101 Dalmatians, which only people who owned $5,000 television sets (or bought adapters for their not-as-good screens) could afford to see in the high-quality format.

America’s digital television conversion was a slow, painful slog that took years to complete The Federal Communications Commission had a hard job in front of it at the turn of the 21st Century. The group find itself wading through the complexities of taking this service that everyone used and getting everyone onto a more modern iteration. Mandated by law to see the change through, the commission often buckled to keep the transition on track, even as the prices of digital televisions went down from $5,000 to $150. And the job was messy. Former FCC chair Michael Powell often found himself in the unenviable position of trying to clean up a massive, bureaucratic mess. As early as October of 2001, Powell had to set up a task force intended to fix the problems around the transition. “The DTV transition is a massive and complex undertaking. Although I’m often asked what the FCC is going to do to ‘fix’ the DTV transition, I believe that a big part of the problem were the unrealistic expectations set by the 2006 target date for return of the analog spectrum,” Powell said in an October 2001 news release. “This Task Force will help us re-examine the assumptions on which the Commission based its DTV policies, and give us the ability to react and make necessary adjustments.” And those adjustments kept happening. For years, the federal government passed regulations or legislation to kick the can down the road as many times as it could. In the midst of a major housing and financial crisis in late 2008 and early 2009, the Bush and Obama administrations repeatedly found themselves having to deal with one small piece of legislation or another related to the digital transition. At a time when things were going to hell in a handbasket, we couldn’t even rely on TV to be a source of comfort. Like what you‘re reading? Consider subscribing to our freaking newsletter. We publish stuff like this twice a week. Learn More, Hoser In some ways, the United States probably wished it could’ve been first country to complete the transition to digital television—after all, we invented television. But ultimately, the U.S. was too big, and the 2006 deadline too ambitious. The Scandinavians, with their smallish populations and high standards of living, had much better luck. Sweden, for example, completed the process in October 2007—two and a half months ahead of schedule. Nearby Norway, on the other hand, began its transition later than the U.S. did, but it only needed two years to move everyone over, finishing up in 2009. In comparison, it took 11 years for the U.S. to shut off its analog TV stations for most uses. And some low-power stations—think TV stations run by high schools, or religious networks—only went to digital last September, nearly 16 years after the federal government began its switchover. It was a long slog every step of the way.

$1.5B The amount the U.S. government earmarked to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of its program to allow Americans to buy $40 digital converters for their analog TV sets. Despite the more than $2 billion the government paid to ease the transition, millions weren’t ready, despite the fact it was widely promoted pretty much everywhere.

“I was listening to the Alex Jones show … and I heard him mention the video. I just about fell out of the shower.” — YouTube hoaxter Adam Chronister, explaining to Wired how he tricked Alex Jones and a bunch of other conspiracy theorists into thinking that digital TV conversion boxes included surveillance equipment. In a YouTube video, he took apart one of the devices and claimed there was a built-in microphone and camera in the boxes. Technical experts quickly figured out he was blowing smoke, but conspiracy theorists bought it—hook, line, and sinker. Chronister said the goal of the video was ultimately to fool a gullible friend. “I originally opened up the device with the intention of proving him wrong,” Chronister told the magazine. “At which point the thought popped in my head, wouldn’t it be funny if I proved him right instead?”

The last person viewers saw on their screen before upgrading their analog TV sets When I first started Tedium, I noted there was a cottage industry of people who liked to create clips imagining what the end of TV would look like, in the case of nuclear war or similar disaster. When analog television faced its death knell, no imagination was needed: People saw a former TV weatherman named Mike DiSerio doing what he does best—getting in front of a camera. In most markets, an infomercial-style video starring DiSerio was aired to highlight the forthcoming switch. The videos, showing DiSerio, a couple of actors, and a wide array of onscreen messages in two languages, tried to communicate an important message to an audience living under a rock. DiSerio’s role as calm, collected television doomsday soothsayer came about for two reasons: First, he worked for the National Association of Broadcasters, which played a key role in the transition; and second, Congress had passed a law at the tail end of the George W. Bush administration that called for a short-term continuation of analog TV signals for public service reasons. The “analog nightlight,” as it was called, ensured that most markets would have a period where they saw Mike DiSerio enter their lives. The law passed quickly, and it took the FCC just days to codify new regulations in January of 2009. Different TV stations aired the nightlight programming at different times, often relying on different strategies. Larger stations, given the go-ahead by Congress to extend their analog-transition period until June of 2009, stayed on the air with both analog and digital signals until then, only airing nightlight programming after that point. Smaller TV stations, however, didn’t have the budget to delay the switch any longer; they turned off their analog feeds in February. TV stations in cash-strapped markets couldn’t even afford to put DiSerio’s polished message on the air at all. Despite the hard work that went into the process of the analog switchover—and DiSerio’s considerable charms—as of June 2009, Nielsen estimated that 2.8 million homes still hadn’t made the switchover to digital. Maybe it was intentional?

5M The number of Ukranians that were still using analog television as of last year, before the country switched its signal over to fully digital last August. That puts it years behind most other countries. makes it one of the last in the world to do so. The country postponed the move repeatedly, in part because they had a whole lot of international conflict to worry about a few years back. (It could be worse: In Kosovo, the switchover hasn’t even started yet.)