The percentage of air revenue in 1931 that was driven by domestic airmail, according to the Airports Council International - North America’s Air Cargo Guide . During this time, just 14.8 percent of revenue was driven by passenger service, while 0.2 percent came from freight. The guide notes that the commercial air industry rode on the back of airmail for many years, which later allowed for success in commercial freight and passenger service.

An ad for Northwest Orient, which flew through Alaska on its way to Asia. (Vintage Ad Browser)

The “Combi” philosophy: How passenger airplanes started making room for freight service as the routes went global

Air cargo has long been a major element of air travel, with many aircraft including goods in the cargo hold that are best shipped through the air or are infeasible to be shipped through other means, like rail or ship.

These days, this element of flying doesn’t draw much attention to itself. But there was a time when it did, and it was obvious in the design of the plane.

As early as the 1950s, jets were being adapted to play a dual role in getting both passengers and freight from point A to point B. Often, on the same flight.

Perhaps one of the earliest examples of this was Northwest Airlines, which had been approved for a route to Alaska in the 1940s, giving it access to the Asian market. The company publicly changed its name for a time to Northwest Orient Airlines to reflect this shift.

This U.S.-to-Asia route had some obvious benefits for cargo as well as passengers, of course, which meant that some of the earliest examples of airplanes that combined cargo functions with passenger seating were seen on Northwest Orient—specifically the Douglas DC-7C models, an example of which can be seen here.

The “combi” (combined cargo) approach, as it was called, grew in popularity among airlines during the 1960s and 1970s, a period in which aircraft itself was adapting to the needs of the shipping industry.

A once-obscure aircraft manufacturer named Boeing took advantage of this shift to define the parameters of the commercial jet airliner, which soon had ramifications for the shipping industry as a whole.

Part of the appeal of the Boeing 747 jumbo jet, for example, was its size—it was perfect for shipping a whole bunch of standard-sized pallets worth of goods. The aircraft was even designed so that its notable hump area could be modified for use as a cargo area.

According to the 2014 book Boeing 747: A History—Delivering the Dream, the combi format had become popular enough that 40 747s had been modified to add a cargo door, allowing for the shipment of 12 pallets worth of cargo, by 1977.

Airlines that relied on combi jets were ultimately able to get the best of both worlds out of the devices—driving revenue out of multiple sources in a single flight.

According to a recent history of Air Canada, for example, the airline was making half of its total cargo revenue on combi flights around 1975—despite the fact that, obviously, the freight wasn’t taking up the whole airplane.

A cargo door on a KLM 747 plane. They're really into this approach. (Caribb/Flickr)

Perhaps the airline that jumped in hardest for combi aircraft during this era was KLM. The Dutch airline has long taken advantage of the fact that many of its long-haul international flight paths aren’t built to be sold out—making its aircraft well-suited for a little extra cargo.

The 1998 book Flying the Flag: European Commercial Air Transport since 1945 notes that KLM was well-suited to take advantage of the extra room that the 747s had—and went on a 747 buying spree:

This aircraft combined seating for around 200 passengers with the cargo volume of a Boeing 707 in full freighter configuration. For KLM it was an ideal solution and it bought seven 747-206B combis, with large side cargo doors in the rear of the fuselage. These aircraft were delivered to KLM between 1975 and 1981. To increase passenger seating in business class without reducing the plane's cargo capacity, all seven were fitted with a stretched upper deck in the early 1980s, identical to that of the 747-306 combi version, of which KLM acquired another three. Towards the end of the decade, when KLM began preparing for further expansion, an order was placed for Boeing 747-400 aircraft as replacements for the 747-200 series. KLM acquired five standard 747-400s, plus fifteen 747-400M combi aircraft to cater for continued mixed passenger and cargo operations into the twenty-first century.

(Got all that? In case you lost count, they bought 30 747 variants over two separate periods.)

It was so into this passenger/freight strategy that the airline came up with a name for it in the ’70s—“The Combi philosophy.”

KLM, of course, wasn’t the only airline into this model.