Get Yourself A Treat How movie theaters nudged film-goers out of their seats with short clips designed around the hard sell.

Today in Tedium: As we've noted before , long-running traditions in movies are slowly dying as media becomes digitized. But one routine feature of any movie-going experience, the snipe, still continues. Most theater goers don't immediately know what a snipe is but they certainly have taken cues from one. Today's Tedium discovers why we have an impulsive need to go to the lobby of our movie theaters. — Andrew @ Tedium

"I will never be comin' back to your 'Alamo Drafthouse' or whatever. I'd rather go to to a regular theater, where people are actually polite." — A quote from a somewhat famous clip created by Alamo Drafthouse, a Texas institution known for curating a better movie watching experience. The movie theater chain made headlines around the world when it used an angry customer’s recorded complaint in one of its snipes. Running before the trailers (or previews), the snipe is any material that runs before a feature and is typically promotional information for a specific theater. The infamous Drafthouse snipe sought to inform patrons not to use their phones during the movie, which has become a common use for snipes in recent years (see this example featuring the stars of Minions).

An early Filmack ad. (via Cartoon Research) The company that gave snipes their power and prominence The evolution of Filmack Studios, a Chicago-based production company founded in 1919, is very much tied the evolution of the snipe. The studio took a bit of a left turn compared to other studios of the era; the company avoided traditional feature fare and concentrated on the burgeoning trailer market, while also producing newsreels, animated shorts, and other promotional materials. The animator chairs were particularly busy; Walt Disney is said to have done freelance work for the studio in the 1920s, according to the Chicago Tribune, while animator Dave Fleischer worked with the company in the 1950s, decades after he and his brother, Max, had attained fame with the Popeye cartoon. "There were quite a few Hollywood animators moonlighting on snipes at the time, so it wouldn't be surprising to find someone like Dave Fleischer doing work like this," animation historian Jerry Beck told the Tribune in 2003. "They weren’t the only company making snipes, of course—a casual analysis of the Tumblr 35mm Snipe Films suggests that many other companies were active in the endeavor, but Filmack was by far the best-known. By the time the Fleischer started working for the studio, Irving Mack, the company’s founder, had noticed that concession stands had become a significant contributor of movie theater's revenue. To capitalize on this trend, Filmack commissioned a series of live action and animated snipes. The most famous of which, many of you (especially Tedium readers), will recognize.

six The total number of frames in the animated snipe, Let’s All Go to the Lobby. For an iconic but admittedly obscure piece of pop culture, some surprising details are still unknown about its production despite one film scholar’s impressive attempts.

"Let’s All Go to the Lobby," the funnest hard sell ever created If there’s an authority about the history of Let’s All Go to the Lobby, it’s film historian Daniel Eagen (it’s very strange for me to type Egan that way). As part of his 2009 book America's Film Legacy: The Authoritative Guide to the Landmark Movies in the National Film Registry, which chronicles the stories of historically important films tracked films in the National Film Registry, Eagen took a close look at the short-but-memorable snipe. His interview in the book with Robbie Mack, the firm’s current president, forms the basis of what we know about the snipe. It might have been produced in 1953 or 1955 but no records exist (the Library of Congress originally said 1951, something supported by an ad on 35mm Snipe Films), having been lost or discarded a few years later. Eagen did uncover a few interesting tidbits. According to company promotional materials from the ‘50s, Let’s All Go to the Lobby was made by Dave Fleischer, of Popeye fame, and was sold for a whopping $11.50 a copy ($105 and change today; this number also differs in the LOC information). The current Mack in charge of Filmack estimates that 80 percent of independent theaters have run the snipe at one time or another. When estimating the total population of people that watched Let’s All Go to the Lobby in theaters, Eagen writes, "Consider that the film may have been screened three or four times a day, and hundreds of theaters, for decades." (Not to mention the number of films and movies that reference it to set a certain time period.) One 1969 Los Angeles Times article, meanwhile, puts the credit for the trailer’s existence in the hands of National General, a theater chain formed in 1951 after a consent decree forced the major studios to sell their existing theaters. National General took advantage of snipes: "We were the first to make a short trailer, hustling it out to the concession stand," explained the company’s then-president, Irving Levin. "That trailer helped make us what we are today."

200 The number of "stock" trailers that Filmack sells today, at prices varying from $100 to $900 depending on the length and type of film, according to a 2013 Chicago Tribune article. Unlike most types of films, whose intellectual property is licensed, Filmack sells it outright in a way similar to stock photos. The company, while surviving to the present day, has struggled with the increasing number of theaters offering their own swipes due to simpler digital technology, along with the move from 35mm film to digital.