The list price for Paint Shop Pro version 3 (which supported Windows 3.1 when released in 1995) and version 4 (which supported Windows 95 when released in 1996). The software was noteworthy at the time for including many, though not all, of the features of Adobe Photoshop 3.0, a program that sold for $895 upon its 1994 release.

Paint Shop Pro version 3 (via the JASC website, circa 1997)

The airline pilot that got Paint Shop Pro airborne

There were a handful of differences between Paint Shop Pro and Photoshop that meant something in the late ‘90s—for example, Photoshop’s longtime killer feature, editable layers, didn’t hit Paint Shop Pro until 1998. And PSP was never a Mac endeavor, which somewhat limited its appeal in the professional design space.

But the biggest difference didn’t involve the features of the platform: It involved the people who made it. Adobe was already a large company in 1990 when it released the initial version of Photoshop, and it was on the stock market way back in 1986.

But Paint Shop Pro came from completely different roots. Initially, it was the work of a single developer, Robert Voit. A Minnesota-based pilot for Northwest Airlines with a degree in computer science, he was a heavy tinkerer with an interest in imagery. And when he got his hands on Microsoft Windows, he ran into a personal frustration that got him coding: GIF files were common ways of exchanging images on CompuServe (where they had been introduced in 1987) and other services, but they weren’t supported natively by Windows 3.0—meaning that there was no easy way to apply GIFs as wallpaper on Windows desktops.

Fortunately, Voit was ready with a solution. He created a converter called GIF2PCX, which allowed images to be saved in the Windows-friendly PCX format, which was supported by Microsoft Paint.

From that starting point, Voit moved toward building PaintShop, a $25 multi-format converter featured in PC Magazine in 1991. Soon, the software evolved into Paint Shop Pro.

In a 1999 interview with Inc. Magazine, Voit explained that his software, which he effectively made because he couldn’t find a graphics editor that did everything he wanted to do, was extremely inexpensive to make.

He kept his day job when he started JASC Software in 1991. (The name, which stands for “Jets and Software Company,” reflected this.) There wasn’t a massive business there at first, just a growing one, and the shareware distribution model kept costs down. All he needed to do to sell it was tell people where and how to pay, buy some stamps and envelopes, and create encryption codes that users could use to get rid of the nag screen. The bulletin boards, FTP sites, and tech-savvy users of the era handled the rest.

"I'd go flying, come home, and have a backlog of orders," Voit explained.

He didn’t need a lot of employees, either. His first hire, who manned the phones and distributed the codes, came along in 1992. He needed the help: Despite this minimal scale, the software was getting rave reviews which ensured there'd be a lot of work. PC Magazine called Paint Shop Pro Version 1.01, which didn’t even allow for bit-level editing of images or support the JPEG format, “a bargain hunter’s dream” for its high functionality and $49 price.

“It lacks some of the bells and whistles of other graphics-conversion utilities, but it covers all the basics, does them fast and well, and provides most of the services you’ll find in programs costing three to five times as much,” Barry Simon wrote.

Paint Shop Pro version 4.0 for Windows 95.

Through smart pricing and smart distribution, Paint Shop Pro had found the perfect niche. Voit had invented “prosumer” software, highly functional tools that were accessible to home users.

And despite that tiny scale, PSP had millions of users.