Too Terrible For Television For decades, TV networks have spent millions of dollars on unsold pilots that will never become series. Here's how they've tried to recoup their investment.

Today in Tedium: The idea that there should be limits on the quality of what ends up on or TV screens is a common one that’s been around for ages. Hell, that’s why one of the defining shows of the 1980s The idea that there should be limits on the quality of what ends up on or TV screens is a common one that’s been around for ages. Hell, that’s why one of the defining shows of the 1980s is called You Can’t Do That On Television . Which is why, in a weird way, it kind of makes sense that many of the new shows actually getting on the air in 2017 are actually revivals of successful ones—including, as was just announced, Will and Grace . Nothing against that show or its now-richer stars, but on a purely creative level, more ideas are thrown out in the television world than perhaps in any other industry. Today, Tedium talks about the tightrope of television—particularly television pilots, which are ruthless and kind of interesting. We’re running head-first into development hell. — Ernie @ Tedium

$100M The average amount that each of the major networks spends on development each year, according to the Los Angeles Times. The problem is that creating pilots is really expensive, because you basically need to put together all of the elements for the show, from plot, to script, to cast, basically for the benefit of a handful of executives. Which means that the cost of a pilot—estimated at $8 million in the case of dramas—is four times the cost of a regular episode. The issues with the process have led networks in recent years to order shows that go directly to series. (This Priceonomics article breaks down why the system is set up this way.)

Television networks used to dump unsold pilots onto the airwaves in the middle of the summer On July 3, 1987—on a Friday night, the day before the Fourth of July—a new show created by Jim Henson debuted on CBS. Considering Henson’s track record at the time—having played a direct role in creating at least three legitimately classic television shows by this point, and while he was coming off the commercial failure of the cult classic Labyrinth, he was still doing very bankable stuff—it was a weird way to treat a major star. But Puppetman, which can be seen here in full, didn’t make it past the pilot stage, so it was dumped into the CBS rotation as part of its anthology series CBS Summer Playhouse. It’s where pilots go to die. The idea behind Puppetman was slightly ahead of its time—essentially a comedy about a puppet show, breaking the fourth wall in a way slightly closer to NewsRadio than The Muppet Show—but it wasn’t picked up, and CBS Summer Playhouse was something of a last ditch effort to see if audiences would really care. (Alas, audiences weren’t won over by puppeteer Richard Hunt’s considerable charms as a human actor.) It makes sense—there was a long legacy of anthology shows like Love, American Style airing segments that were intended as backdoor pilots, a strategy that gave us a lot of junk, but also one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Happy Days. But CBS Summer Playhouse, and equivalent shows for ABC (Vacation Playhouse, which aired between 1963 and 1967) and NBC (under various names during the late 1970s, including Comedy Theatre, Comedy Time, and Comedy Theater) were essentially created to fill up space during a time of the year when people would rather be outside than watching TV. (As Television Obscurities notes, many attempts were made to repackage these pilots during the first 30 years or so of television’s mainstream success.) It was a little less obvious at first, because anthology series were common in the ‘70s. But by the 1980s, cable had taken the wind out the concept. This phenomenon was eventually seen for what it was—filler—but it nonetheless brought some interesting ideas for shows to the small screen. In CBS’ case, it was relatively transparent about the purpose of its anthology show: The network was clearly litmus testing. It gave viewers the opportunity to call into one of two 1-900 numbers—1-900-220-2311 if they liked the show, 1-900-220-2322 if they didn’t. As it turns out, having people vote on failed pilots creates two problems: First, people who vote like everything—the pilots, on average, received 90 percent approval ratings from people who willingly dialed a pay number and told CBS their opinion on a TV show. Second, the conceit of the show eventually made the idea untenable. “I think this’ll probably be the last year of Summer Playhouse,” then-CBS President Howard Stringer told Gannett News Service in 1989. “The audience has got the word that these are failed or busted pilots. [That] worked really well for a time, but now the word was out.” And they never did it again. CBS Summer Playhouse was the last time that a major network blatantly aired unaired pilots in weekly series form.

“The pilot didn’t sell, and for good reason: It is bad. The movie is to the television show as McDonald’s is to McDowell’s.” — Fusion’s Molly Fitzpatrick, describing the 1989 pilot for Coming to America, a small-screen version of Eddie Murphy’s career pinnacle. The show, which featured In Living Color actor Tommy Davidson doing his best Prince Tariq impression, flopped hard, in part because (according to Fitzpatrick) it “mostly functions as a disjointed vehicle for Davidson’s Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson impressions.” A year later, CBS actually went to series with a similarly not-great idea for a movie-turned show, Uncle Buck.

two The number of times the concept behind The Munsters was the subject of failed TV pilots. The first time occurred before the show actually went to air, when a pilot for the show, titled “My Fair Munster,” was created (notably, the unaired pilot, which uses some of the same actors, was in color, though the show it inspired was black-and-white). More recently, NBC aired a remake of the show developed by Bryan Fuller, Mockingbird Lane, as a one-hour special. It wasn’t picked up, but is one of the few recent examples of a pilot making it to air.