— Alice Hughes, a syndicated columnist, discussing the rise of lemon-shaped plastic containers , which became common in the United States and the United Kingdom in the 1950s. Such devices were developed by a British firm, Edward Hack, Ltd., in the 1950s, though a number of American companies quickly copied the idea. However, a legal document suggests they originally came from Italy in the post-World War II era.

An example of the plastic lemon form. (Drew McLellan/Flickr)

Why lemon juice is so perfect for this kind of container

There’s no reason why lemons, specifically, have to be the only type of juice sold in a container that looks like the original product. (OK, limes are as well, but they’re kind of a similar deal.) But a big reason may have something to do with the specific use case for lemon juice.

Simply: It’s usually not a beverage on its own, but an ingredient, which makes it a perfect match for squeeze bottles. Even before the lemon-shaped product took hold, the plastic squeeze bottle was gaining promise as a potential household tool. A 1953 Chicago Tribune article highlighting new ideas for household products from recent tradeshows showed off a few plastic squeeze bottles, along with a lemon squeezer shaped like a fish.

“Plastics are being used more and more in household items,” the article claimed, as it showed examples of such bottles being used for window cleaners and and dampening laundry about to be ironed.

So, that gets us about halfway there—squeezable plastic products were about to take over the kitchen. But why, specifically, lemons?

In 2015, Beach Packaging Design, an industrial design firm, did some digging into this curious object, which seems to be everywhere without much of an explanation as to how it became so common. And ultimately, they came to the conclusion that a designer named Bill Pugh deserves the credit for coming up with the idea for this wonderful device.

Pugh was the chief plastics designer for a company named Cascelloid, which was the only company in the United Kingdom—and one of only two companies in the world at the time—that had a machine that was able to blow plastic bottles into a molded shape.

Per his 1994 obituary in The Independent, Pugh created a mold out of a combination of wood and lemon peel, recreated that mold with plaster, played with the shape as much as possible, and eventually came up with the perfect form.

This was one of many molded plastic products that Pugh’s team designed in the roughly two decades he worked with Cascelloid. He was an artist of sorts, and his medium was molded plastic.

“He was patient and a perfectionist,” the obituary stated. “In similar vein he made amusing plastic fruits, a gaudy tomato-shaped ketchup bottle for cafe tables, and a range of nasal sprays.”

They tried other devices for this idea. But in terms of combining novelty and function, the lemon hit all the bases—you only need a little lemon juice at a time, and it needs to be stored for long periods. Hence, that's why we have this for lemons (and limes) and not, uh, oranges.

A Hax Lemon Juice ad in a 1955 edition of The Chemist and Druggist. (via Beach Packaging Design's "Box Vox" blog)

Originally, Pugh’s lemony creation was built for a firm called Edward Hack, Ltd., which reportedly assisted in the creation of the plastic lemon by putting much work into finding the perfect specimen. The lemon, initially, was sold under the brand name Hax.

But there was a problem: around the same time, this other guy named Stanley Wagner came up with a very similar lemon idea, which he had briefly sold under the Realemon brand name until he had been called out for infringing an American trademark.

“It’s also interesting to note how little is made of Wagner’s obvious trademark infringement,” Beach Packaging Design pondered in its article. “Coldcrops, Ltd. initially passed off their lemon juice packs as the American ‘Realemon’ brand and then, ‘after an objection by the then Board of Trade,’ simply shortened the name to ‘Realem.’”

(More on ReaLemon in a bit.)

There was briefly a legal battle between the two sides, but eventually, Reckitt & Colman swooped in, acquired the rights for the plastic lemons from both the Edward Hack and Stanley Wagner elements, and soon enough, “Realem” gained its current name, Jif.

(Which, it should be said, is better known as a peanut-butter-related brand name in the U.S.)