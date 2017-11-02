Today's GIF comes from a UK Virgin Cola ad, produced circa 1999. The odd shape of the plastic bottle is said to be inspired by Pamela Anderson.

The year that Virgin introduced its famous “napkin” logo, which was directly inspired by the label’s signing of the Sex Pistols. The simple look came to life after its well-known founder, Richard Branson, realized the company’s original logo, designed for the prog era, made no sense for the Sex Pistols, a band it had signed in 1977. The logo, the story goes , was made by a graphic designer who sketched on a napkin during a meeting at Branson’s houseboat.

The Virgin Cola press kit in question. (photo by me)

How Richard Branson tried to make private-label soda into something exciting

In a lot of ways, the Virgin Cola story doesn’t really start with Virgin, but with the Canadian beverage manufacturer Cott.

You don’t know the company, most likely, but you know its beverages. Most famously, Cott was the company that came up with the Sam’s Choice private-label brand for Walmart, which the retailer first used with sodas but later expanded far beyond them. And outside of the U.S., it’s currently known as the manufacturer of RC Cola, the greatest also-ran of the soda world.

As a firm focused on private-label products, Cott is a company that lives vicariously through other brands. And Virgin Group had a pretty good one that it was pushing really heavily at the time.

From its record-label and record store roots, Virgin was quickly becoming an empire, one that had gained a global reputation thanks to the founding of Virgin Atlantic Airlines in 1984, and by the ’90s, that napkin logo was slowly getting used on things as diverse as intercity trains, video games, and radio stations. Soon, that brand would be used for mobile phones, health care providers, and … uh, spaceships.

In fact, when the announcement that Virgin Cola was coming, a spokesman for Branson delightfully suggested that Virgin-branded marijuana was on the table. In 1994.

“If it were ever legalized and it were proved to the satisfaction of the BMA (British Medical Association) that it was harmless, he’d obviously consider it,” the spokesman told Reuters at the time.

But soda was different. People don’t buy Sam’s Club cola because they prefer it. They buy it because it’s the cheapest option. Like light beer, the driving factor behind purchase, in most cases, is marketing—lots of it. Despite the fact that cola isn’t all that hard to make and (despite what Coca-Cola has you believe) generally tastes very similar, you don’t see a lot of direct competitors with Coke or Pepsi for for a reason.

Branson, whose video game arm had made a game based on a soda brand in 1993, saw the opportunity of going up against some of the largest brands in the world less as a threat and more of a challenge.

In the 2011 edition of his book Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Way, he realized that launching a line of sodas would actually be less risky than it sounded, even if it sounded like something that would prove a really terrible idea from the outside.

“As usual, when people warn me against doing something once my mind is made up, I grow increasingly determined to try it,” he wrote. “In this case we all recognized that it would be an inch-by-inch fight along the shelves of the supermarkets but, once we established that there was minimal financial risk if we failed, we decided to proceed.”

That gave him just the reason he needed to go forward with the idea of a soda brand. Working with Cott, a brand known both for stunt beverages and for efficiently selling the cut-rate brands, Branson could actually get his products into stores at a cheaper price than Coke at the time.

And while Virgin didn’t necessarily have the years of brand loyalty or marketing reach of its established competitors, it had something that the soda giants didn’t: Edge.

At the time that Virgin entered the market, Coke was smarting from a recent attempt to release OK Soda, a brand that tried for a subversive postmodern branding approach rather than one that tried to grab its audience in a way that regular campaigns do. It failed, and pretty spectacularly. The world wasn’t ready for non-advertising-advertising from Coca-Cola.

Virgin was very much known for a degree of subversion, but it was also a brand that wasn’t afraid to actually try to sell you something. So if it could pull off the marketing stunts it was known for, there was a lot of potential upside.

And, of course, limited downside.