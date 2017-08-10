Sing Your Heart Out From 8-Track to Laserdisc to CD+G to ISDN lines to YouTube, the different technologies that made karaoke possible. (Alcohol helps, too.)

Today in Tedium: Apologies to Chris Carrabba and his decades-old heartbreak, but my favorite karaoke song is totally at the Dashboard Confessional singer’s expense. During the height of the emo era, I was shocked that the heart-bleeding-on-floor anthem “ Apologies to Chris Carrabba and his decades-old heartbreak, but my favorite karaoke song is totally at the Dashboard Confessional singer’s expense. During the height of the emo era, I was shocked that the heart-bleeding-on-floor anthem “ Screaming Infidelities ” was commonly featured in the books at karaoke bars, because it seemed like the opposite of a good karaoke song. So, knowing it was available, I decided to make it my signature song. I would perform the song “in character,” as a sobbing fool, screaming the lyrics to any audience that would have me. Near the end coda, with the refrained description of his girlfriend’s hair being everywhere, I would inevitably hurl myself on the ground, and even the most skeptical audiences would inevitably cheer. (Or laugh at me. I couldn’t tell. I was on the ground.) It was a constant of my karaoke performances a decade ago, and it was totally unfair to the original performer. (Sorry, Chris.) Speaking of karaoke, tonight's Tedium is about the technology that makes karaoke possible. Hope you liked that anecdote. — Ernie @ Tedium

“Inoue's own story is as inspiring to every anonymous worker as those of Eiji Toyoda or Akio Morita: after all, the man who helped make us all Sinatras cannot read a note of music, plays the keyboards only ineptly, he says, and has made next to nothing from his invention.” — Pico Iyer, a contributor to Time, discussing the tale of Daisuke Inoue, the man from the suburbs of Osaka, Japan who came up with the idea of karaoke in the early 1970s. Inoue, famously, failed to patent his idea for music-making machines, allowing others to do so later on. Inoue, who explained his early experiences in launching karaoke in Topic magazine in 2005, noted that the hard part about making the concept happen was not so much the technology—certainly, it wasn’t easy, since he was using eight-track tapes in his original machine, the Juke 8—but the record labels, which were not organized in a way to make selling karaoke an easy process.

An eight-track karaoke player from Japan. (via Yahoo! Japan Blogs) The thing not to be missed about karaoke in Japan: It was a home phenomenon, too Around the time that small, tinny keyboards were taking the U.S. music market by storm, karaoke machines were basically doing exactly the same thing in Japan. And while the technology has long been associated with bars and restaurants, it showed a surprising amount of influence on the home market in Japan. Despite being relatively new to the market in the early 1980s, home karaoke machines had impressive saturation: They sold 1.4 million units in 1983, according to the Los Angeles Times, and could be found in 13 percent of Japanese homes. And these machines weren’t cheap, either: A basic set cost $400 or so in the early ‘80s. According to the book Karaoke: The Global Phenomenon, Japanese spent more on karaoke equipment than Americans spent on gas appliances in the early 1980s. (Hell, even the Famicom had a karaoke game. So too, did the Mega Drive.) It’s understandable why this was the case. It had a lot of real advantages as both a form of entertainment and a way of making money. Not only did it benefit restaurants and bars, but it also created a cottage industry for vendors who would serve and service the machines, manufacturers who could design innovations around karaoke technology, and the music industry suddenly had a new way to generate a whole bunch of performance royalties. A vintage home cassette karaoke machine from Japan. (Yahoo! Japan Auctions) That said, the technology behind karaoke was a little rough at first—first sold in eight-track format, lyrics not included. In the late 1970s, however, the first attempts at video took hold, and by the early 1980s, the Japanese company Pioneer had built its budding Laserdisc technology around the karaoke concept. Our perception of music would never be the same.

65 The number of manufacturers of karaoke equipment in the United States by May of 1992, according to Billboard. Among the largest companies were the ones that licensed the songs from the music industry, such as Pocket Songs and Sound Choice. Major technology companies, like Pioneer and JVC, were also big players in the karaoke industry during this era. There was not a karaoke industry in the United States a decade prior, but it was a big enough deal that the Summer Consumer Electronics Show that year had a dedicated event to highlight the karaoke industry. (And it was still growing in Japan, too—“karaoke boxes” alone were a $3.8 billion business in Japan in 1991, per the Billboard article.)

3.1M The current number of subscribers to Sing King Karaoke, a YouTube channel whose claim to fame is that it produces instrumental karaoke tracks, many of recent hit songs. (As of this writing, 24 of the channel’s songs have more than 10 million views.) The team’s production process, according to TubeFilter, involves a number of studios and multiple tracks being worked on at once. “We are very conscious of our instrumental quality being the best it can possibly be, so we always prioritise sound over speed,” the creators wrote.