The Back of the Napkin From soft dough to paper, the world’s definition of a napkin has evolved significantly over the past couple thousand years. (It’s currently evolving again.)

Today in Tedium: Napkins are something of a necessary evil of eating, especially in paper form. We need them to keep our fingers clean, but inevitably, they get thrown away. ( Napkins are something of a necessary evil of eating, especially in paper form. We need them to keep our fingers clean, but inevitably, they get thrown away. ( Unlike straws , however, they naturally biodegrade, which is a point in their favor.) But as it turns out, the napkin is in trouble. People are apparently missing the long-term value of using these paper devices to clean their hands after they dive head-first into a burrito. (If you have video of yourself diving head first into a burrito, send it to me. I’ll share it on the internet.) And it’s my job to highlight that value. Tonight’s Tedium talks about why the napkin matters. Really.— Ernie @ Tedium

1887 The year that souvenir table napkins took off in the Western world, after the British firm John Dickinson Ltd., which had acquired decorated napkins from Japan, had overprinted logos and other marketing-related information on top of the napkins, turning them into souvenirs. According to The Encyclopedia of Ephemera, it was a bit of a strange mix: “Most of the border designs were fairly dedicated, but the overprinting was commonly primitive,” author Maurice Rickards explained. In case you wanna get a close-up look at some decorative napkins from the era, Princeton has a few.

A panel from "Triptych of the Last Supper," a Dieric Bouts painting from the 15th century. Note the use of the tablecloth as a giant communal napkin. (Wikimedia Commons) The slow evolution of our napkin usage habits As it turned out, the first napkin was edible. We can thank the Spartans in Ancient Greece for that. See, in those days, they ate everything by hand, and that led to the common use of a soft dough to clean off the fingers, a food object called apomagdalie. They didn’t have any other options nearby, so it was necessary. “Table cloths and napkins were unknown; the place of the latter was taken by soft dough, on which the fingers were rubbed,” explains The Home Life of the Ancient Greeks, a book by 19th-century archaeologist Hugo Blümner. “At large banquets, sometimes towels and water for washing the hands were handed round between the courses, and this was always done at the end of a meal. The practice of using the fingers for eating made this indispensable.” This, of course, was only a starting point. Eventually (particularly in the Middle Ages), the pieces of dough became pieces of bread. The Romans introduced two kinds of cloth for napkin-related purposes—the sudarium, a “sweat cloth” of sorts for the face, and the mappa, a large cloth for eating while reclining. Paper, which is said to originate from China, found one of its earliest uses as a napkin, according to researchers Joseph Needham and Tsien Tsuen-Hsuin, who wrote in the book Science and Civilisation in China Volume 5, Chemistry and Chemical Technology; Part 1, Paper and Printing that napkins folded into squares were used inside of baskets that held tea cups. Of course, the Middle Ages had a way of recalibrating things some. For a while in Europe, there weren’t really napkins at all; people wiped their hands and faces with bread, their shirts, whatever else was around. Napkins eventually came back in a big way and added an air of formality to many settings—particularly as tablecloths. These cloths eventually made it to less formal settings, too.

“The introduction of the fork, however, caused eating to become so cleanly a process, especially in contrast to the recent past, that the napkin no longer held its ground as an article of use, but became merely an ornament and a thing of ceremony. It was found that, with a little care, one could retire from the table without the necessity for cleansing the hands.” — Albert Aylmer, writing in an 1887 edition of Good Housekeeping about the role that the fork played in setting the role of the napkin. Forks were slow to gain acceptance in Europe during their early history, not being used in many countries until the 17th and 18th centuries. (As Aylmer so eloquently put it, Mary, Queen of Scots “probably lost her head on the block before she ever had an opportunity of looking upon a fork.”) But when they did, it led the napkin to lose its footing as a formal table setting. It wouldn’t be the first time the napkin has taken a hit to its reputation—and it wouldn’t be its last, either.

A KFC napkin from 1959. (Ross Griff/Flickr) How paper napkins, the scourge of formal dining, came into play As for paper napkins, those didn’t start coming on string until the late 19th century, thanks to the help of the Japanese market. In a syndicated column, Helen Thompson of Brooklyn Magazine noted some initial skepticism around paper napkins: “Paper napkins! Who ever heard of such nonsense! What good are they?" were among the many exclamations uttered by good housewives when they first learned that wiper napkins were being sold for table use. They pictured to themselves squares of thin, white paper that would break at the first attempt to put them to use, and sighed over the frivolity of the Japanese for bothering to make such articles. Now, however since their value has become known, every picnic party must be well supplied with these little squares of Japanese art. Hotels and boarding-houses have begun to use them, greatly to the delight of their guests, and it will not be long before restaurants, steamboats and even private families will have them in use. And while paper napkins were seen as something of a faux pas in social settings, the reputation eventually faded around the 1950s as paper napkins improved and convenience won out. A major turning point came in 1948, when Emily Post gave paper napkins a partial seal of approval. When asked whether it was better to reuse a cloth napkin or use a fresh paper one, she went with paper. “It’s far better form to use paper napkins than linen napkins that were used at breakfast,” she said at the time. Soon enough, we stopped caring about being cordial and started getting real.

(Dean Hochman/Flickr) Do napkins have a paper towel problem? Earlier this month, the paper napkin brand Vanity Fair, owned by the paper conglomerate Georgia Pacific, attempted to make a hip napkin commercial, if you’d believe it. The commercial shows a guy pull a pice of food out of his son’s bib, then use a napkin, at which point a waiter shows up and says in his snootiest voice, “how lovely.” I know, not exactly high art, but according to AdWeek, this is apparently a strategy that the Koch Industries-affiliated napkin brand feels it has to make. "We're trying to make Vanity Fair Napkins, as well as the broader napkins category, more relevant to today's consumer," explained Lloyd Lorenzsonn, Georgia Pacific’s brand building and innovation leader of napkins (what a title!), in comments to the magazine. "These are universal situations we can all relate to and [the spots] serve the job of reintroducing the napkins within that context." And there’s a reason for all that. You know how, last year, there was a report that said millennials don’t eat cereal? We do; it inspired a piece on our end of things. As it turns out, the same research firm that came up with the data points about cereal and millennials also had a less-noticed-but-still-notable finding on napkins about a month later. The problem, notes Mintel, is that younger people see paper towels as being just as good. According to stats reported by The Washington Post last year, 86 percent of consumers bought paper towels, while just 56 percent bought napkins. Now, if you’re me, you might be asking yourself, “What’s the difference? It all goes the same place anyway, and Georgia-Pacific owns friggin’ Brawny anyway!” The secret here is that it’s one less thing that the average household is buying, which means that it’s one fewer item Georgia Pacific is selling to consumers. The company, per the Post story, noted that around four in 10 people buy napkins on a regular basis, down from six in 10 fifteen years ago. They lost a couple people in the translation, particularly younger people. “Millennials eat more on the go, they eat more meals away from home and less around a table.” noted Dan Nirenberg, Georgia Pacific’s marketing director for napkins, in comments to the Post. (Of course, they run into lots of napkins on the go.)