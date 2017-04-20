Operating In Obscurity It ain’t just about Windows, macOS, or Linux. Also-ran or fairly obscure operating systems, like OS/2, are everywhere—in some cases, hiding under your nose.

Today in Tedium: Operating systems are the cockroaches of the digital revolution. They're everywhere, hiding in low-level crevices, and most of the time, you don't really notice when they're there—except, of course, when they draw attention to themselves. (Cough, cough Windows 8 cough.) But most of those operating systems fade from view—except when they don't. Case in point: The company Arca Noae claims it's about to launch a brand-new version of IBM's coulda-been '90s contender, OS/2. Apparently, there are people who still use it! Tonight's Tedium surveys the landscape of obscure operating systems and highlights the ones that are with us in ways large and small. — Ernie @ Tedium

“We’re specifically dedicated to maintaining OS/2 and derivative operating systems as long as possible. As long as there’s hardware that will support OS/2, that’s what our focus is.” — Lewis Rosenthal, one of the co-founders of Arca Noae, during a talk at the 2015 Warpstock Europe conference, discussing the firm’s plans to manage and offer support to still-existing OS/2 users. (The company is one of a couple of this nature, actually; eComStation supports a number of Fortune 500 companies still using OS/2.) Arca Noae is also working to solve a more practical problem, according to TechRepublic: The fundamentals of OS/2 have largely held up since the ‘90s, but installing it is a pain in the butt because the IBM versions of the operating system absolutely require a floppy drive, and the system doesn’t actually work on modern hardware because the operating system doesn’t support UEFI. (Not to be lost here: Yes, OS/2 has enough of an existing fan base to support conventions! In fact, Warpstock is held both in the U.S. and Europe every year, with the European edition taking place next month.)

QNX is where it's at. (PC Magazine/Google Books) The greatest operating system you’ve probably never heard of unless you know what a Unisys ICON is Two years before Research in Motion was born in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, another Canadian firm was putting the into action an idea that would eventually prove a key part of the modern-day BlackBerry’s entire business. Not that they knew it at the time. Quantum Software Systems, as it was first called, came about after two University of Waterloo students, inspired by the real-time programming lessons they were learning in their computer science class, decided to create a similar real-time system for the relatively-new IBM PC. One interesting element of the platform they created, first called Qunix and later renamed QNX, was that it was designed around a microkernel architecture, a somewhat unusual move at the time. See, most operating systems are built around the idea that the kernel, or central nervous system of the OS, manages a number of basic tasks that every application needs, a model described as “monolithic kernel.” On the other hand, microkernels are designed to offload just about everything, treating every element of the system’s operation as an optional part of what makes it work. This approach has been controversial at times: In 1992, MINIX author Andrew S. Tanenbaum (whose operating system, released a few years after QNX, also relied on microkernel) got into a large-scale Usenet flame war with Linux creator Linus Torvalds over the differences between the two approaches. (Short version: Microkernels are way more stable; monokernels are better for performance.) The debate, among other things, helped forge Torvalds’ reputation as a hot-head. Whatever the case, QNX was a head-turner upon its release. Computer consultant James B. Morris compared the operating system to “a juggler who keeps a lot of balls in the air.” The next year in the same magazine, columnist Kaare Christian wrote with surprise about the the operating system’s strong functionality despite the small size. “The extremely compact programs make it possible to place QNX’s 50 utilities on a single floppy disk and make it possible for the QNX system to work on a machine with 128k and floppies,” Christian wrote. “Thus, QNX can fill more programs in memory at once.” The operating system has remained active ever since, though never went mainstream among home computer users, mostly sticking to embedded and industrial needs. That is, minus a short period in which the Ontario government had a really good idea. This young girl knows what QNX is. (via Pop Rewind) In 1983, the government funded work on a homegrown PC for schools. The Unisys ICON workstation, as it was called, was effectively created as a way to standardize the use of computers in the province’s schools. The operating system on the machines? QNX. It would never get this close to mainstream home computing ever again. It was really another mainstream device—one outside the home—where it quietly won everyone over.

21 The number of years that ReactOS has been in development. The operating system, which aims to completely recreate vintage Windows software, is an impressive feat, though with a tiny team compared to the giant offices full of developers Microsoft threw at those old versions of Windows, it’s unlikely that the operating system will ever reach parity with even vintage versions of Windows. Currently, it works akin to, say, Windows Server 2003. That said, its Twitter page is worth watching as the operating system slowly gains the ability to run different apps.