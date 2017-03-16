Joe Cocker performing at Woodstock in 1969. Richard Sandhaus played an important role in making this performance happen. (Wikimedia Commons)

The teenage concert promoter who had a vision for what rock and roll could look like

In the late ‘60s, Richard Sandhaus was a college student on the East Coast who had turned his desire to put on “the best junior prom ever” into a successful career as a concert promoter.

He had fingerprints on all sorts of big bands of the era, bringing in acts like The Animals, The Young Rascals, The Who, The Doors, and Cream for all sorts of local audiences. At an age when many folks hadn’t even held a job that paid above minimum wage, Sandhaus was paying his tuition by putting some of the biggest bands in the world in front of massive audiences of his peers. And despite his age, he was a savvy negotiator.

"It just takes time working with managers and agents to tell when you have a good deal and when you're getting taken," a 21-year-old Sandhaus noted in a 1970 Hartford Courant interview.

This, of course, brought him to Woodstock, where he found himself after being tasked with getting a British singer and his band to the field in one piece. That Brit was Joe Cocker, who would have his American breakout moment in that Upstate New York field.

There were probably a lot of people having revelations in the middle of Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm, but Sandhaus’ revelation—discovered far from the stage, where he had mostly been located—would prove particularly important to his future career and the evolution of the outdoor concert.

“I went out into the house, as it were, out into the field, way back, and I watched a little bit from something like a mile away,” Sandhaus recalled in an interview. “And it was—at that point, sound reinforcement systems had just gotten to the point where you could deliver pretty good quality sound to people quite far away in an outdoor venue. But the stage was still this teeny thing, it was like ants on stage performing. And I thought, ‘God, it’d be really great to have some large-scale visual version of rock’n’roll.’”

That moment turned out to be a fundamental one for Sandhaus, who eventually tired of promoting concerts and was soon looking for a career change.

For a while, he attempted experiments with large-scale video projection, and also tried to use the then-budding satellite technology at the time to beam concerts to local colleges—but neither approach worked; the technology just wasn’t up to snuff. But there was another type of visual that was starting to come into its own: The laser beam.

In the midst of his research, Sandhaus went to the 1970 World’s Fair in Osaka, Japan, where he got an up-close look at an effort by Hitachi to put the world’s largest laser video projector on display. He got a demo of the device, which significantly beat anything the U.S. was doing at the time. There was a problem, though.

“After kind of a lot of negotiation, I got to see the projector, which turned out to be a laboratory that was 20 feet by 15 feet, completely jam-packed with equipment,” he said.

He realized it would be a while before such technology was ready—but it did plant the seed that lasers could be the solution to his problem of giving rock concerts a visual language.

By the time he turned 26, he decided to switch gears—devoting himself full-time to laser light shows.