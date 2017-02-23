The year of the first claimed in-flight movie, Howdy Chicago!. The film, according to Paleofuture , was essentially a promotion for the city done for a tradeshow, and correspondingly, the plane flew over the Windy City while the film aired. The first in-flight movie that was actually a Hollywood film, according to the site, was The Lost World , which aired in 1925 on an Imperial Airlines flight.

(Thomas Hawk/Flickr)

The guy who didn’t give up on in-flight movies even when the airlines told him it was too hard

David Flexer, an entrepreneur with a focus on the silver screen, wasn’t a man afraid of a good gimmick.

In 1947, the Associated Press reported on his Memphis-area chain of drive-in theaters, because, among other things, he offered electric bottle warmers for baby’s milk.

“The mother just reaches out of her motor car, pushes a button, and an attendant brings her the bottle warmers,” Flexer told the wire service.

But his best gimmick came along in the 1960s, when he singlehandedly helped popularize the in-flight movie through his company, Inflight Motion Pictures. The problem was, it was not an easy problem to solve at first. It required a lot of research, and required airlines to add a lot of equipment in not a lot of space.

“A lot of airlines people said it couldn’t be done and wouldn’t be worth doing if it could be done,” Flexer recalled in a 1962 New Yorker article.

In an interview with the newspaper magazine Parade, Flexer (who spent much time traveling as his empire grew) explained that he had the idea while on a coast-to-coast flight.

Like what you‘re reading? Consider subscribing to our freaking newsletter. We publish stuff like this twice a week. Learn More, Hoser

“My basic problem was twofold: how to get lightweight equipment designed so that it could fit into the shallow compartment in the ceiling of the plane’s cabin, and how to get it so completely automated that a crew member could flick a switch and the equipment would project a two-hour movie without interruption in Cinemascope or Technicolor and then cut itself off,” Flexer recalled to Parade.

It cost him a bunch of time and money (his team went through numerous projectors that failed for one reason or another), but eventually, he found the perfect balance—a 75-pound projector, laid on its side, that accepted 16mm film—the film gauge being important because it allowed a full movie to air during a flight. The projector was designed so that it was unobtrusive and would allow flight attendants to walk through the aisle without any trouble. Audio was handled by earphones in individual seats.

An ad for in-flight movies on TWA, from a 1961 issue of Aviation Week (via the Internet Archive)

At first, he convinced one single domestic airline, TWA, to offer the service to its first-class passengers. (The first international airline to try it, Pakistan International Airlines, offered it to every passenger.) Despite the additional costs, it was such a huge success for TWA that it every other airline was suddenly interested.

“They’ve changed their tune,” Flexer said of the airlines’ early skepticism.

Soon enough, different takes on the model appeared. American Airlines, for example, introduced Astrovision, the first take on in-flight entertainment that gave passengers personalized screens—well, you had to share with your neighbor, as there was one TV for every other person, per the Chicago Tribune. It also diversified the options, giving users live television and access to multiple channels of music programs.

All these efforts, though, weren’t cheap. Adding these features to flights cost between $50,000 and $60,000 in 1965, per the Tribune. (That’s between $385,000 and $462,000 today.)

But while the model mostly worked, problems could always arise.

“A case in point is this recent incident: Tail winds so increased the speed of a New York to London jet liner that it arrived before the end of the movie,” the Tribune’s Alfred Borcover wrote.

Now, if a movie ends before the flight’s over, we just live with it.