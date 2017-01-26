It’s All In The Cards With PCMCIA (also known as PC Card), it was easy to upgrade our old laptops. Now, though, the tech has been relegated to a depressing bureaucratic fate.

Today in Tedium: The problem with laptops has, at least in recent years, been one of expandability. Once you buy a machine, you’re generally stuck with it, unless you’re willing to take it apart with repairs that have more in common with surgery than mechanics. Part of this has to do with the complexity of our modern machines, but a bigger part is the fact that, simply, upgradability has become less of a concern for manufacturers. But there was a time when laptop upgrades were a big deal. And that time was the ‘90s. Today’s Tedium explains the PCMCIA phenomenon. It’s an acronym only a ‘90s laptop owner could love. — Ernie @ Tedium

“The devices may be as slim as credit cards, but the name is about as easy to read as a credit report. Happily, this may be the last time you need to say the acronym, PCMCIA.” — A blurb from Popular Science, circa 1995, discussing the name change of PCMCIA to the easier-to-explain PC Card. (We’re using PCMCIA in every reference, just to be contrarian.) The confusing acronym, which stands for Personal Computer Memory Card International Association but which once earned the mocking nickname “People Can’t Memorize Computer Industry Acronyms,” was also changed for another reason, according to Computerworld: the port wasn't just about memory anymore, but about a wide variety of peripherals, such as modems.