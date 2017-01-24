Editor's note: Hey guys, Ernie here. Our good pal Andrew Egan is back with an awesome tale about a guy who kicked adversity's ass. Enjoy.

The number of copies of Scatman John Larkin’s Scatman’s World that were sold in Japan alone —where it is the 11th-highest-selling international album of all time. Fueled by the massive popularity of the song "Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)," the album would go on to chart in 24 countries, including Canada , Germany, and the United Kingdom .

How a struggle with stuttering defined the life and career of Scatman John

The boy that would become the Scatman had a hard time growing up.

Born John Paul Larkin in El Monte, California in 1942, he developed a stutter early in his life that made communicating with others very difficult.

"As a child, I had to fight a few times," Larkin said in a 1995 interview with Advance for Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Magazine. “I went into a rage a few times. I remember one instance where some neighborhood kids … mock[ed] my stuttering at the top of their voices. That really hurt. It just crushed me. I waited until the next day when they had forgotten about it. I didn't. I ran after them, and the rage was so strong I would have killed them if my father hadn't stopped me. But that pain, I hope, has made me into the good person that I try to be.”

Early in his life, music became a nonverbal source of creative expression. Larkin gravitated toward jazz piano and first learned about the scat style of singing listening to Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. He successfully worked as a musician for decades, playing piano bars and festivals, until he finally released a self-titled album under his birth name at the age of 42.

By this point, Larkin had fallen into a time worn-pattern of drug and alcohol abuse, but had cleaned up by 1990. Well into middle age at this point, he decided to give his career one last push and moved to Berlin.

"After several months of going through the usual trials and tribulations of moving to another country and overcoming culture shock, Judy and I managed to secure an agent and I began to get booked into a European hotel circuit and I was well on my way to becoming the best hotel pianist I could be," Larkin said in a statement posted on a fan website. “My feelings were … 'Success at Last' … I was so grateful to have actually had the opportunity to make a living as a musician. This, I thought, was as good as it could get.”

In Europe, he found greater acceptance of jazz, which inspired enough confidence that he incorporated singing into his act. Larkin reportedly receiving standing ovations for some of his performances.

"I began to own that I really could sing, that I was good," Larkin said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

And once he found that confidence, things changed quickly for Scatman John.