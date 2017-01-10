Editor’s note: Lots of new subscribers this week! (Hi guys, hope you’re doing well.) If you haven’t had a chance yet, dig through the site , where you will find our diatribes about pleather , screws , and light beer —three things that shouldn’t be used together.

The percentage of the U.S. flooring market represented by the carpet industry in 2015, according to statistics from Marketing Insights . The carpet industry, while significantly more popular than any kind of flooring, saw declines in 2015, falling in comparison to hardwood flooring (13.8 percent), ceramic (13.1 percent) and vinyl flooring (11.3 percent). Carpet remains the most popular kind of flooring, but it’s losing ground.

The Pazyryk Carpet. (via the Hermitage Museum)

Carpet has a long and storied history, with one of its earliest examples coming from Siberia.

The Pazyryk Carpet, which was excavated from a burial mound in 1947, was an incredible find at the time, as it was a nearly-2,500-year-old carpet that was largely intact, due to its being frozen in a block of ice. The details captured on the fabric, which is believed to be the world’s oldest pile carpet, are impressive—24 cross-shaped figures, 28 men on horseback, 24 deer. While the carpet’s colors have faded, the details can still be made out.

The carpet has found a home in the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia. And there are said to have been examples that date back even further.

Clearly, carpet has come a long way from that early, fairly pristine example. As you hopefully learned from history class, parts of the world like China, Iran, North Africa, and Afghanistan each have distinctive styles of carpet that tell significant stories about the ancient cultures in each of those regions. (If you really want to dive in to the history behind these different styles, there’s actually a website titled CarpetEncyclopedia.com, which as it turns out, was a name we considered for this newsletter.)

Of course, the industrial revolution played an important role in the uptake of carpet globally. Improved manufacturing processes certainly helped—most notably, Erastus Bigelow’s invention of the power loom in 1839. (And it wasn’t even the most impressive thing Bigelow did! He also founded the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which means that he’s indirectly responsible for the Bose Wave.)

But it wasn’t just improved manufacturing that played a role, though it helped us mass-manufacture Oriental rugs. Perhaps the most important innovation in the world of carpet came out of Dalton, Georgia, once known as the bedsheet capital of the world. A key invention that came out the bedsheet industry, says the Dalton-based Carpet and Rug Institute, was the invention of the mechanized tufting machine in the 1930s. It was a byproduct of minimum wage laws that were getting too high to make hand-built tufted bedsheets tenable.

It also had the side effect of making carpets made of tufted fabric into a natural next step for the industry.

“​Machinery was developed for making chenille rugs and was widened, creating larger rugs and broadloom carpet,” the institute notes on its website. “At the same time, machinery was changing; developments of new fibers accelerated the growth of broadloom carpet.”

Eventually, Dalton’s primary industry, helped along by the eventual uptake of synthetic materials, transferred to the puffy carpet you’re surrounded by everywhere in your empty apartment.